Suffolk

Man seriously hurt in Suffolk forklift accident

Rescue teams say went to the hospital with serious injuries.
Credit: Suffolk Fire & Rescue

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man was seriously hurt after he was pinned under a forklift at work Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 9 a.m. on Moore Avenue. That's in the loading dock area of a storage warehouse building at the Suffolk Industrial Park, according to the fire department. 

Medic teams performed advanced life-support care while stabilizing the heavy equipment. The man was removed from the forklift and taken to the hospital. 

Rescue teams say his injuries are life-threatening. 

The Suffolk Police Department says its Detective Bureau is investigating what caused the industrial accident.

