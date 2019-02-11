SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police said they are investigating an attempted gas station robbery on Saturday morning.

Emergency Communications received a 911 call around 7 a.m. about a robbery at the Murphy Oil gas station located in the 1200 block of North Main Street.

Once police arrived on the scene, they learned that a man showed a gun and demanded money from the employee. However, customers arrived and the robber ran away.

No one was injured, and the robber didn't take any money.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Suffolk Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP.

