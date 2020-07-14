x
Suffolk school bus driver job fair comes up empty

The job fair was meant specifically for bus drivers. A number of factors may have kept potential employees away.

SUFFOLK, Va. — "I don't think we've ever had a job fair where no one showed up." 

Suffolk Director of Transportation Beverly Young was hoping to fill a few of the nine bus driver vacancies that still exist in Suffolk Public Schools. 

Instead, she'll head to the next fair with the same number of opportunities. 

In Young's estimation, a combination of location, time of day, and the coronavirus resulted in the no-show. 

COVID-19, however, also makes it imperative that some of those slots get filled. Young called the task of covering those slots with existing drivers during a pandemic "impossible."

The next fair will be on August 11 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Creekside Elementary School.

