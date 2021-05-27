New machine shredding through tire-waste problem in Hampton Roads

Piles and piles of tires are stacked all around the Suffolk Landfill right now, but it’s a problem that won’t last long, thanks to a new purchase.

That’s because Southeastern Public Service Authority Deputy Executive Director Dennis Bagley has a new toy to make sure they’re taken care of properly. It’s a massive, digital tire shredder that is now up and running at the landfill.

“I’ve dealt with machinery all my life and this is the most impressive piece I’ve ever been a part of purchasing,” said Bagley.

Bagley said tire waste is a big problem because they create a breeding ground for mosquitoes. They’re also a fire hazard; if they catch fire it’s nearly impossible to put extinguish.

“Very similar to a forest fire,” said Bagley.

The old machine was down for three months so they could install the new state-of-the-art shredder. In that time, 36,000 tires were brought to the landfill, so Bagley’s team is trying to catch up with the backlog.

“When you’re getting 12,000 a week, if you aren’t processing tires, you’re going to wind up with tires somewhere,” said Bagley.