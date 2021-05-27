New machine shredding through tire-waste problem in Hampton Roads

SUFFOLK, Va. — Piles and piles of tires are stacked all around the Suffolk Landfill right now, but it’s a problem that won’t last long.
That’s because Southeastern Public Service Authority Deputy Executive Director Dennis Bagley has a new toy to make sure they’re taken care of properly. It’s a massive, digital tire shredder that is now up and running at the landfill.
“I’ve dealt with machinery all my life and this is the most impressive piece I’ve ever been a part of purchasing,” said Bagley.
Bagley said tire waste is a big problem because they create a breeding ground for mosquitoes. They’re also a fire hazard; if they catch fire it’s nearly impossible to put extinguish.
“Very similar to a forest fire,” said Bagley.
The old machine was down for three months so they could install the new state-of-the-art shredder. In that time, 36,000 tires were brought to the landfill, so Bagley’s team is trying to catch up with the backlog.
“When you’re getting 12,000 a week, if you aren’t processing tires, you’re going to wind up with tires somewhere,” said Bagley.
The new machine can shred and process four times as many tires as the old shredder, and every last scrap of rubber will be recycled - mainly for use at the landfill.