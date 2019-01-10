SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police arrested a man on multiple charges of sexual abuse involving two girls.

Timothy Jose Ortiz, 29, was arrested Monday for sexual abuse. His charges include object sexual penetration, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of indecent liberties with child by custodian and 2 counts of cruelty and injuries to children.

According to police, there were two victims, both young girls, who knew Ortiz.

Police did not say how Ortiz knew the victims.

There is no further information.