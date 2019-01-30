SUFFOLK, Va. — New charges have been filed against a Suffolk dog breeder who had been under investigation for bestiality.

48-year-old Richard Patterson was indicted on six counts of crimes against nature -- bestiality/carnally know any brute animal, six counts of animal cruelty, and three counts of revocation of suspended sentence.

Authorities have been investigating Patterson and his wife Christina for a year and a half. In the summer of 2017, federal agents searched their home.

According to court documents, one agent viewed a video file on an external hard drive that reportedly showed the man, Richard Patterson, and his wife engaged in sexual activity with a dog, which was identified as a Doberman named "Demon."

Christina Patterson was arrested on bestiality and animal cruelty charges last October. She was previously convicted on firearms and obstruction charges.

Both Pattersons remain in custody at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.