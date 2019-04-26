SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police arrested a man charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with an overdose death last year.

Byron Franklin Ambrose Jr., 31, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, and distribute/sell for profit of a schedule I or II drugs.

The charges stem from an April 6, 2018 incident where Suffolk police and fire and rescue were called to the 1500 block of Wilroy Road for an overdose death.

Ambrose has been in the custody of Western Tidewater Regional Jail since July 17, 2018, on unrelated charges.

