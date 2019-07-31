SUFFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk man has been arrested in connection with an accident involving a motorcyclist that happened almost one full year ago.

48-year-old William Earl Bullock is charged with reckless involuntary manslaughter, and operating a vehicle while texting.

According to Suffolk Police, Bullock was driving an SUV on the night of August 7, 2018, when he struck a motorcycle at the intersection of Godwin Boulevard and Sack Point Road.

The motorcyclist, 45-year-old Rayfield T. Winnegan, was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries. Winnegan eventually succumbed to his injuries on October 3.

Following an investigation and direct indictment, Bullock was arrested on July 29, 2019.