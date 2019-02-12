SUFFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk man is facing over a dozen charges after police say he sexually assaulted a child.
22-year-old John Michael Brown is charged with:
- Four counts of Rape
- Forcible Sodomy – Victim Under Age 13
- Object Sexual Penetration – by Force or Helpless
- Taking Indecent Liberties with Child Under Age 15
- Four counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery – Victim 13-14, Force
- Two counts of Carnal Knowledge of a Child 13 – 15
- Abuse and Neglect of Children Reckless Disregard
- Cruelty and Injuries to Children
Investigators say Brown and his victim knew each other.
Brown is currently being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.