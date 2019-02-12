SUFFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk man is facing over a dozen charges after police say he sexually assaulted a child.

22-year-old John Michael Brown is charged with:

Four counts of Rape

Forcible Sodomy – Victim Under Age 13

Object Sexual Penetration – by Force or Helpless

Taking Indecent Liberties with Child Under Age 15

Four counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery – Victim 13-14, Force

Two counts of Carnal Knowledge of a Child 13 – 15

Abuse and Neglect of Children Reckless Disregard

Cruelty and Injuries to Children

Investigators say Brown and his victim knew each other.

Brown is currently being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.