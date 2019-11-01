SUFFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk man was convicted on 16 counts of animal cruelty and other charges on Friday morning.

Jacob Richard Romes Chappell was arrested last year after a dog was found dead on his property and several others were in poor health.

Suffolk Animal Control had been called to Chappell's home in order to perform a welfare check on dogs. Investigators found a dog dead inside a pen and also noticed another dog with a heat-related health emergency and barely able to stand. The dogs were not provided with water or shelter inside the pen.

Officials seized the animal and took it to a local veterinarian for emergency care while the deceased pet was sent for a necropsy to determine the cause of death.

More dogs on the residence were taken by officials due to the threat to their immediate health and safety as they were kept in pens with little to no shelter on concrete or dirt floors with limited access to water during extreme heat conditions.

Chappell's sentencing is scheduled for April 5.