SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A jury convicted a Suffolk man on Monday of selling a firearm to a felon.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, 29-year-old Charlie Keys sold a loaded semi-automatic handgun to a man he knew was a felon. The man was working as a confidential informant for the Suffolk Police Department. He recorded to gun sale on video.

During the sale, Keys showed the gun worked by firing into the air while standing in his front yard.

Keys will be sentenced on November 7. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

