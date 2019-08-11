SUFFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Lottery announced a man from Suffolk took home $1 million from Mega Millions.

Dave Hodges was one number away from willing the total Mega Millions jackpot in the October 29 drawing.

The winning numbers were 4-9-17-27-39, and the Mega Ball number was 22. He selected the numbers on his ticket using a combination of favorite and random numbers. His ticket was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers in that drawing and one of just two nationwide. No ticket matched all six numbers to win that night’s estimated $105 million jackpot.

RELATED: Cheers! A bartender cashes in on a $50K Powerball ticket tip

Hodges purchased the winning ticket at the Food Lion in Gainsborough Square in Chesapeake.

The retiree said he felt “shock and surprise” when he realized he’d won such a large prize. He said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. Drawings are streamed live at valottery.com. The odds of matching the first five numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306.

RELATED: Virginia Lottery: Winning $1000 for life ticket sold in Norfolk