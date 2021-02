Duman said he tested positive last weekend and says he's home and following "prescribed protocol."

SUFFOLK, Va. — The mayor of Suffolk has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Mike Duman posted the news on his public Facebook page Tuesday.

The mayor will not be attending the City Council meeting Wednesday. Vice Mayor Leroy Bennett will take his place.