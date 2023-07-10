King's Fork Middle in Suffolk gets reports of firearm, bomb threat within two hours

Police responded to King's Fork Middle School twice due to two separate reports of a student with a firearm and bomb threat.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police swept a middle school in Suffolk following reports of a firearm and bomb threat within a period of two hours Monday morning.

The Suffolk Police Department was alerted by King's Fork Middle School administrators about a report of a student with a firearm around 8 a.m.

The police conducted a sweep of the building and didn't find any firearms.

At about 9:15 a.m. Suffolk Police, Suffolk Fire & Rescue, and the Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office responded to the school again because of a bomb threat.

Law enforcement evacuated the school so they could do a second sweep. The building was cleared at 10:10 a.m. and students were subsequently let back into the building.

Police said they will maintain an increased presence at the school for the rest of the day.