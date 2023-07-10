King's Fork Middle in Suffolk gets reports of firearm, bomb threat within two hours

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police swept a middle school in Suffolk following reports of a firearm and bomb threat within a period of two hours Monday morning.
The Suffolk Police Department was alerted by King's Fork Middle School administrators about a report of a student with a firearm around 8 a.m.
The police conducted a sweep of the building and didn't find any firearms.
At about 9:15 a.m. Suffolk Police, Suffolk Fire & Rescue, and the Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office responded to the school again because of a bomb threat.
Law enforcement evacuated the school so they could do a second sweep. The building was cleared at 10:10 a.m. and students were subsequently let back into the building.
Police said they will maintain an increased presence at the school for the rest of the day.
These incidents remain under investigation.