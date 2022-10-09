Police ask for public's help in locating missing endangered teen

They believe 15-year-old Anthony “Tony” Black left in the family vehicle - a 2020 black Nissan Palisade.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are looking for a missing teen they believe may be endangered, and are asking for the public's help in finding him.

According to a spokesperson, 15-year-old Anthony “Tony” Black, left his residence in the 3400 block of Dumpling Court in Suffolk, earlier on Sunday. They believe he left in the family vehicle; a 2020 black Palisade with Virginia Registration UDZ-7595.

The teen was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and black Nike shoes. His last know location was in the northern part of Suffolk in the Harbourview Area.

If you see Mr. Black, had contact with Mr. Black or have any further information, please contact the Suffolk Police Department’s Emergency Communications Center is asking you to call them at 757-923-2350, option 8.