Charles Williams has not been seen since October 1, the Suffolk Police Department said.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is looking for help finding Charles Williams.

The 56-year-old man was last seen on October 1 in the 1100 block of Nansemond Parkway, according to the department.

The department said that Williams needs medication and doesn't have it with him.