SUFFOLK, Va., (WVEC) -- A Suffolk mom is always there to help others. But a life-threatening diagnosis changed her life and now people are rallying around her.

In February, Amanda Wilson — a physical therapist at Sentara Obici — was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

She has a tumor inside of a main vein that carries blood from the legs back to her heart. Wilson left her job at the hospital, and moved with her family to Minnesota near the Mayo Clinic.

She's hopeful that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery will give her best outcomes.

The Wilson family refuses to waist a minute of togetherness.

"We take my son to the zoo, we take my son to the pool, we've gone to as many parks as we've found here in Minnesota, and it is gorgeous," said Wilson.

Although it may be beautiful she can't wait to get back to Virginia and see loved ones including her Obici family.

For other families battling cancer, she has a message.

"I have my family, my friends, and god behind me. And I truly believe that with everybody together that we can beat this. So I say just keep fighting," said Wilson.

If you're interested in helping out the Wilson family, you can visit their Go Fund Me page.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC