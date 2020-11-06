Suffolk names interim positions for police chief, deputy city manager, and public utilities director

Major Al Chandler will be the Interim Chief of Police, Al Moor will be Interim Deputy City Manager and Paul Retel will be the Interim Director of Public Utilities.

SUFFOLK, Va. — With the recent retirement of several public officials, the City of Suffolk named several interim positions to temporarily fill their place.

Beginning Monday, June 15, Major Alfred “Al” Chandler will be the Interim Chief of Police. He'll be replacing Chief Thomas Bennett, whose last day in office is June 10, and his retirement effective August 1. Bennett had been Suffolk police chief for 11 years.

Chandler is a 21-year veteran of the Suffolk Police Department who served in many capacities, including: Field Training Officer, SWAT Team Operator, Detective, Crisis/Hostage Negotiator, Violent Crimes Unit Supervisor, School Resource Unit Supervisor, and Search and Rescue Team Supervisor.

Then beginning Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Albert "Al" Moor will be Interim Deputy City Manager and Paul Retel will be the Interim Director of Public Utilities.

Moor is the current Director of Public Utilities and has served as the Director of Public Utilities for the City of Suffolk since 1995. He'll be replacing D. Scott Mills, who is retiring on June 30 after 33 years.