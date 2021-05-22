Police investigate after woman is shot in Suffolk

Police say the victim was treated at the scene and should be OK.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A woman was hurt following a shooting in Suffolk Friday night, police said.

Investigators say they were called to the Autumn Ridge Apartments on Nancy Drive around 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue personnel treated her injuries at the scene.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or if there are any suspects at this time.