Police searching for Suffolk shooting suspect

27-year-old Preston Otis Davis IV of Suffolk is wanted on several outstanding warrants following a shooting Thursday on Nansemond Parkway.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are asking for the public's help to find the man suspected of shooting another person on early Thursday morning.

According to police, a call came in about shots fired just before 3 a.m. on June 4 in the 1,000 block of Nansemond Parkway. Arriving officers found several vehicles that were damaged by gunfire, and learned a man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital by an acquaintance.

The victim, 33-year-old Antonio Delamonte Roseboro, reportedly has non-life threatening injuries.

Police say two apartment buildings at the Heritage Acres complex were also damaged by gunfire.

Investigators now are searching for 27-year-old Preston Otis Davis IV of Suffolk. Davis is wanted on several outstanding warrants, including reckless handling of a firearm, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of attempting to commit a non-capital offense.

Davis has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 5'11" in height and weighs 180 pounds.