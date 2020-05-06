Police searching for Suffolk shooting suspect

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are asking for the public's help to find the man suspected of shooting another person on early Thursday morning.
According to police, a call came in about shots fired just before 3 a.m. on June 4 in the 1,000 block of Nansemond Parkway. Arriving officers found several vehicles that were damaged by gunfire, and learned a man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital by an acquaintance.
The victim, 33-year-old Antonio Delamonte Roseboro, reportedly has non-life threatening injuries.
Police say two apartment buildings at the Heritage Acres complex were also damaged by gunfire.
Investigators now are searching for 27-year-old Preston Otis Davis IV of Suffolk. Davis is wanted on several outstanding warrants, including reckless handling of a firearm, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of attempting to commit a non-capital offense.
Davis has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 5'11" in height and weighs 180 pounds.
If you have any information about this shooting or Davis' whereabouts, please contact Suffolk Police or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, Option 5.