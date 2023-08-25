Suffolk breaks ground on new Fire Station 11

The $10.2 million facility will provide quicker response times to the North Suffolk community.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The city of Suffolk broke ground on a brand new Fire Station Friday morning, providing quicker response times.

The turning of dirt Friday morning marks a new beginning for land sitting at the corner of Hampton Roads Parkway and Hunters Court in Suffolk.

“We have been working through our CIP projects as well as getting funding from the city council for four and a half years to get to this point,” said Suffolk Fire Chief Michael Barakey.

It’s an effort to provide quicker response times to the North Suffolk community.

“There would be no quality of life if people [did] not feel safe in their neighborhood,” said Mayor Mike Duman.

City and fire officials will soon welcome Fire Station No. 11, a $10.2 million investment. The 20,000-square-foot facility will house 45 firefighters, fire officers and paramedics.

The station will have an engine company, ladder company, heavy rescue company, ALS ambulance, an EMS supervisor, and a VDEM Regional Hazmat Office.

"This partnership not only benefits the citizens of Suffolk, but the entire region," Chief Barakey said.

Chief Barakey said the new station will benefit everyone as it will also hold a multi-purpose room for community meetings.

“From our firehouse, Station 5 on Bridge Road, to get to this area is a 6-minute travel time," he said. "But in the back of Burbage Grant and Huntersville and some of our other neighborhoods, we have an 11-minute travel time there.”

Barakey said Station 11 will allow first responders to get to those areas in just five minutes.

“Which will greatly reduce the time it takes for our citizens to get medical and fire response,” he said.

U.S. Senator Mark Warner said this new facility will provide more tools to enhance safety in the city.

“They’re going to have a world-class professional in a world-class facility,” Warner said.

The City of Suffolk received a $3.4 million Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant from the Department of Homeland Security in late 2021. The funds will be used to staff 18 firefighters at the new facility.