One person seriously hurt in Suffolk 3-vehicle accident

SUFFOLK, Va. — One motorist has life-threatening injuries following a crash involving three vehicles in Suffolk on Tuesday night.

According to Suffolk Police, the crash happened around 6:48 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Main Street.

Based on the preliminary investigation, one vehicle entered an intersection and hit two other vehicles. One of the drivers was taken to a local hospital and may not survive. There's no word on any other injuries at this time.

Police have the road shut down and traffic detoured while they investigate. They expect the roadway to reopen around 9:15 p.m.