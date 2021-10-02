x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Suffolk

One person seriously hurt in Suffolk 3-vehicle accident

The accident happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Main Street.
Credit: 13News Now

SUFFOLK, Va. — One motorist has life-threatening injuries following a crash involving three vehicles in Suffolk on Tuesday night.

According to Suffolk Police, the crash happened around 6:48 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Main Street.

Based on the preliminary investigation, one vehicle entered an intersection and hit two other vehicles.  One of the drivers was taken to a local hospital and may not survive. There's no word on any other injuries at this time.

Police have the road shut down and traffic detoured while they investigate. They expect the roadway to reopen around 9:15 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

Related Articles