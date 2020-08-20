Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Suffolk

Health officials say the raccoon got into an incident with a pet cat, which is now under confinement.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Health officials confirm that a raccoon that recently got into a fight with a cat in Suffolk has tested positive for the rabies virus.

The incident happened in the 7400 block of Old Myrtle Road on August 17, the Suffolk Health Department said.

The cat has since received a rabies vaccine booster and will be placed under a 45-day confinement.

If you or your pet may have been in contact with an animal that might be rabid, check for injuries and contact Suffolk Animal Control at (757) 514-7855 or the Suffolk Health Department at (757) 514-4751.

You should seek medical treatment promptly for any animal bite to ensure appropriate and timely evaluation and treatment. All animal exposures must be taken seriously.

The rabies virus is deadly and residents are reminded to keep their pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.

Important rabies prevention tips include:

Vaccinate your pets.

Report all exposures to animals, typically bites or scratches, to your doctor and local health department.

Enjoy wildlife from a distance, don't feed wild animals like raccoons, skunks or foxes or encourage them to visit your property with food.

Do not feed any family pets outside, leave trash uncovered, or handle any wild or feral animals that look sick or injured.