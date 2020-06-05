Suffolk Parks & Recreation holding virtual duathlon

The city's Parks & Recreation is hosting one from May 11 through May 25.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk residents are you up for the challenge of completing a virtual duathlon?

The city's Parks & Recreation is hosting one from May 11 through May 25. The duathlon event is run 10K, cycle 44K, and then run 5K.

And registration is only $10 and you can run and cycle from anywhere.

The registration includes a t-shirt and a submission form to log your miles.

Participants that finish will get recognition on the Parks & Recreation Facebook Page.