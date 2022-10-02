Suffolk Peanut Festival kicks off Thursday

Festival coordinators had to cancel the parade on Saturday, Oct. 1 due to inclement weather, but they want the community to know the festival is still on.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The weather forecast this weekend put a stop to several happenings across Hampton Roads, including the parade for the Suffolk Peanut Festival.

After that announcement, Festival Publicity Coordinator Theresa Earles said they heard rumors in the community that the four-day main festival that follows the parade, got canceled.

“When you have several activities that all have the name ‘Peanut Fest’ on them, it is probably very easy to confuse,” Earles said. “The parade was canceled, but the festival is still on.”

Tents are starting to pop up across the Suffolk Executive Airport field. Earles said the Peanut Fest kicks off, as planned, October 6th- 9th.

“We are set and knock-on-wood they say that we are going to have great weather,” Earles said.

Earles said 200 dedicated volunteers help make the celebration possible.

“We have concerts, a carnival and amusement rides,” Earles said. “We have a petting zoo, monster truck rides.”

This year the festival has a ‘Patriotic’ theme.

“So, we are fortunate to have the 9/11, ‘Never Forget; mobile exhibit coming,” Earles said. “That is an 80-foot tractor trailer that expands into an 11-foot exhibit interactive museum dedicated to 9/11. We will have some firefighters from Ground Zero leading the tours of the exhibit.”

And of course, if you are nuts about peanuts, the festival will have plenty.

“You will get your share and everyone else’s share of complimentary peanuts,” Earles said. “We have the world’s only peanut butter sculpting contest.”

Organizers said Thursday admission is free for everyone, following that it’s $10.