Police: Man arrested for stabbing, robbery incident on Pinner Street in Suffolk

Suffolk police said Preston Davis, 28, is accused of stabbing a person outside a home on Pinner Street and stealing another victim's phone.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Authorities say the man accused of stabbing a person in Suffolk earlier this month has been arrested.

The Suffolk Police Department said it received a call on January 6 around 3:19 p.m. about a stabbing and robbery that happened in the 200 block of Pinner Street.

An officer responded to Sentara Obici Hospital after a victim who was suffering from non-critical stab wounds showed up there. He was later taken to another hospital for treatment.

Police said they spoke with another victim who told them she and another person came in contact with 28-year-old Preston Otis Davis IV, who they did not know, inside her home. That led to all three of them getting into an argument.

The altercation continued outside of the home between the victim and Davis. That's when Davis allegedly stabbed him, stole the woman's phone, and fled from the scene, police said.

No one else was injured.

On Sunday, January 15, police said Davis was arrested and charged with:

Robbery (Felony)

Felonious Assault (Felony)

Damage Telephone Line, Etc. to Prevent Summoning Law Enforcement (Misdemeanor)

Suspended Sentence Violation – Felony related to the stabbing and robbery

The incident remains under ongoing investigation at this time. If you know anything that can help investigators, please call Suffolk Police or the Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.