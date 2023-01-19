Mechanic told pilot not to fly plane that crashed in Suffolk: NTSB report

The NTSB report says a mechanic told the pilot not to fly the plane until he could further investigate an engine anomaly.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUFFOLK, Va. — A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reveals new details in a Suffolk plane crash that killed two people.

That crash happened on Jan. 7 in the 3900 block of Carolina Road, about two miles from the North Carolina state line.

Two men from North Carolina -- Christian Fauchald, 54, and Eric Bergevin, 53 -- died in the crash.

The NTSB report says a mechanic told the pilot not to fly the plane until he could further investigate an engine anomaly. When the crash happened, the plane had not yet been released from maintenance.

The report also mentions that the pilot had just received his license roughly two months ago. The pilot owned the plane, a Piper PA28, and based it at the departure airport, Northeast Regional Airport (EDE), in Edenton, North Carolina.

NTSB issued the preliminary report for its ongoing investigation of the Jan. 7 crash of a Piper PA-28-140 airplane near Suffolk, Virginia. Download the report PDF at https://t.co/71flXaMqXC — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) January 19, 2023

According to the report, the pilot contacted a mechanic on Jan. 1 because "the rpm drop was excessive during a magneto check." The mechanic looked at the plane on Jan. 4, where he found issues with the plane's spark plugs and replaced them.

The pilot reportedly performed a "ground engine run," where the mechanic still found problems with the plugs. That's when he informed the pilot not to fly the plane until further investigation, according to NTSB.

The crash led to a 35-acre brush fire and threatened homes in the area. You can see photos of the crash below: