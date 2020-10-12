x
Suffolk police arrest man accused of shooting woman in Harbour View

Officers said Mykal Charter, 19, shot a woman on Cain Court. She had critical injuries as a result of it.
SUFFOLK, Va. — Police said a man is facing several charges and more may be on the way after a shooting that put a woman in the hospital with critical injuries.

The shooting happened on Cain Court in Harbour View Wednesday, shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Medics took the woman to the hospital, and officers took Mykal Othnel Charter, 19, into custody.

Police said he faces the following felony charges:

  • Malicious Wounding
  • Reckless Handling of a Firearm w/ Serious Injury
  • Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony 
  • Malicious Shoot or Throw Missile in an Occupied Dwelling
  • Child Abuse or Neglect

Officers didn't say what, if any, relationship there was between Charter and the woman whom he's accused of shooting.

