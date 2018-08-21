SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — After releasing a lip sync challenge video, the Suffolk Police Department decided to challenged its citizens to "Lock It... Don't Lose It."

Since posting its lip-sync video on Facebook and YouTube at the beginning of August, it has over 300,000 views. Now the police department wants to challenge its residents to avoid becoming a victim of crime.

The "Lock It... Don't Lose It" challenge highlights the growing issue of vehicle thefts across Suffolk and throughout Hampton Roads. According to officials, an overwhelming number of thefts the vehicle was left unlocked. The crime could have been easily prevented, by taking just a few seconds to click a button.

Car theft crimes also have a direct impact on overall crime statistics.

The Suffolk Police gave three main reasons why residents should always lock their doors:

Loss of valuables. Possible entry to your home. If a set of house keys or a garage door opener is left in an unlocked vehicle, it could be easy for thieves to enter a home. Do it for the neighborhood. Public safety is a shared responsibility, and keeping homes and cars locked across the neighborhood keeps thieves away.

Here's the video of the Suffolk Police Department challenging its residents:

