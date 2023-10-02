Suffolk's police chief retires, interim chief takes charge

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk needs a new permanent police chief.
Former Chief Al Chandler officially retired on Monday after serving the city for 24 years and leading the department for three of them.
Major James "Danny" Buie is now serving as interim chief while the city searches for a permanent replacement.
You can meet the new top cop this weekend. The Suffolk Police Department is holding Buie's first "Chat with the Chief" at the Suffolk Peanut Fest. It's at noon on Sunday, October 8, at the Suffolk Executive Airport. It will be at the Suffolk Police Department's tent located on the festival grounds.