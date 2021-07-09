City of Suffolk seeks public input on police chief recruitment

The city wants to hear from citizens about what they believe an ideal candidate should look like.

The City of Suffolk is looking for a new police chief, and they want to hear from the public.

City Manager Albert Moor said he wants people to share their thoughts on qualifications and characteristics they feel an ideal candidate should have.

"Input from the public is a vitally important part of this process, and will help ensure we find candidates whose experience and qualifications best align with the needs of our City," said Moor.

To prepare for the recruitment process, the city has created a survey where citizens can provide their input.

The survey asks about leadership qualities the community would like to see in a new chief, what people believe the top three community issues are that the chief should address, and what attributes a police chief should have.

According to the survey, the responses will be used to help Moor draft the recruitment profile that will be used in the position advertisement.

That advertisement will be shared nationally on LinkedIn, Indeed, ICMA, and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

The survey is open now and will close on Thursday, Sept. 30. To provide your own responses, click here.