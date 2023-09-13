Suffolk police chief announces retirement

Police Chief Al Chandler's retirement is effective October 2, 2023. Major James "Danny" Buie was named interim police chief.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk's chief of police will retire at the beginning of October, less than two years after he was permanently named to the position.

Police Chief Al Chandler's retirement is effective October 2, 2023.

"Leading the Suffolk Police Department these last three years was an honor and a privilege," Chandler said in a news release announcing his retirement. "Serving the Suffolk community was the highlight of my 24-year career and I am so grateful for the opportunity to do so."

Chandler is a longtime employee of the Suffolk Police Department. He began his career in 1999 and served in different capacities with different units. Chandler was named interim chief of police in June of 2020, and was appointed to the position permanently in January 2022.

"Chief Chandler has been a dedicated leader and has left a lasting positive impact on our city. We wish him a well-deserved retirement and will work diligently to ensure a seamless transition in leadership," Suffolk City Manager Al Moor said Wednesday.