Two hurt after police car and police truck crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two employees with the Suffolk Police Department are recovering after they were involved in a crash earlier this week, a city spokesperson confirmed to 13News Now.

The accident happened on Tuesday around 4:41 p.m. on Bennetts Pasture Road. A Suffolk Police car was responding to a call when it collided with a Suffolk Police Traffic Assistance truck. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Both drivers suffered serious -- but not life-threatening -- injuries and were taken to the hospital. They both have since been released from the hospital.