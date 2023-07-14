x
Suffolk

Two hurt after police car and police truck crash in Suffolk

A city spokesperson said a Suffolk Police car was responding to a call when it collided with a Suffolk Police Traffic Assistance truck on Tuesday afternoon.
Credit: Gina Tucker
SUFFOLK, Va. — Two employees with the Suffolk Police Department are recovering after they were involved in a crash earlier this week, a city spokesperson confirmed to 13News Now.

The accident happened on Tuesday around 4:41 p.m. on Bennetts Pasture Road. A Suffolk Police car was responding to a call when it collided with a Suffolk Police Traffic Assistance truck. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Both drivers suffered serious -- but not life-threatening -- injuries and were taken to the hospital. They both have since been released from the hospital.

City officials said the crash remains under investigation at this time.

