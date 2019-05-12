SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department teamed up with a DEA Taskforce to arrest several people for drug charges.

On Wednesday, Suffolk Police Department and members of the DEA Task Force, the Special Investigations Section, along with Suffolk S.W.A.T with the assistance of the Southampton County Sheriff’s Department executed several search warrants throughout the area.

Suffolk police said the warrants were for the area of Halland and Southhampton County.

The investigation lead to the arrest of multiple people. Suffolk police could not release how many due to the ongoing investigation.

Many were charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Conspiracy, and Simple Possession of a Controlled Substance(s). Officers recovered the following items during their searches, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, packaging materials, ammunition, multiple firearms, and a large sum of cash.

When the investigation is complete, Suffolk police will release the names of the individuals arrested.