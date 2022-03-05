Suffolk police, firefighters evacuate townhomes after unexploded ordnance found

A member of the Beamon's Mill Townhomes maintenance staff found the explosive at the back of an empty home. Several buildings were evacuated.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Members of Suffolk Fire & Rescue and the Suffolk Police Department had to evacuate a few townhomes across the road from Mack Benn, Jr. Elementary School after someone found an unexploded ordnance there.

Tim Kelley, the city's spokesman, said a member of the Beamon's Mill Townhomes maintenance staff found the explosive at the back of an empty home.

Emergency crews went to the 200 block of Beamons Mill Tr., where the home is located, just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

At 9:50 a.m., teams were still out there. Officials had not said, specifically, what kind of ordnance it was.

Kelley said two nearby buildings were evacuated, just to be safe.