Suffolk police ask for help to locate missing woman

Tamika Michelle Davis, 26, is from Suffolk and was last seen on February 2, 2022.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are asking for the public to assist in locating a missing woman.

Tamika Michelle Davis, 26, is from Suffolk and was last seen on Feb. 2, 2022. She was last seen in Suffolk going to an unknown location and is known to drive a white Crown Victoria.

Tamika is a Black female who is 5'5, weighs 169 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to her family, it is out of character for her to not reach out.