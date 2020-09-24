Suffolk Police investigate alleged child abduction

Police say the 3-year-old girl is now safe and with family members.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police say a young child is safe and back with family members, but an investigation into a possible abduction is underway in Suffolk.

Emergency Communications was contacted around 3:19 p.m. Thursday about an alleged abduction of a 3-year-old girl in the 400 block of Market Street.

Officers immediately began canvassing the area. Fortunately, the girl was found safe and is now with family.

Police have not said at this time the circumstances surrounding the incident, or if any suspects are in custody.