SUFFOLK, Va. — A 7-Eleven in Suffolk was robbed at gunpoint on Monday, and police are trying to track down who is responsible.

Around 10:22 p.m., Emergency Communications received a 911 call about an incident in the 6400 block of Hampton Roads Parkway.

After investigating, detectives learned that a young man entered the convenience store, showed he had a gun, and demanded money from the clerk. Police said he was able to get away before officers arrived on the scene.

Officers said the man was last seen wearing a blue hoodie on over his head with the drawstring pulled tight to cover his face, red shorts, and red shoes.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.