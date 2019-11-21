SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department said it's investigating two separate shootings Wednesday night.

One shooting caused a woman to be airlifted to a local hospital.

Police said dispatch received several 911 calls around 9:45 p.m. about a shooting in a home in the 600 block of County Street. Emergency Communications also received 911 calls about another shooting in a home about a block and a half away in the 300 block of Hunter Street.

Officers found the injured woman inside her home on Country Street. She was treated by medics and airlifted to a local hospital by a Nightingale. her injuries are considered to be serious.

On Hunter Street, a home was hit by bullets, but no one was injured.

Suffolk police officers are still in the early stages of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP. Anyone can also submit a tip here: www.p3tips.com.

