Police: Vehicle hit auto parts store and tractor-trailer overturns in Suffolk

Suffolk Fire & Rescue along with police officers say no one was injured Wednesday after a vehicle hit the NAPA Auto Parts store on Pruden Blvd.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Aug. 30, 2021.

Detectives are investigating two crash incidents that happened within minutes of each other near the area of Godwin Boulevard Wednesday morning.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue and Suffolk Police said it received a call around 11:11 a.m. about a vehicle that hit a building in the 2300 block of Pruden Boulevard. That's one of the two NAPA Auto Parts store locations.

When emergency officials got to the scene of the crash, they found a vehicle in a parking lot and a damaged storefront. They said only one person was in the vehicle at that time.

Teams from the Suffolk Planning & Community Development Department were also called to review the building's condition. There's no word on the determination of the building's structural integrity.

Just minutes after units responded to the first crash at the auto parts store, on the same street at Route 58 was another incident. A tractor-trailer overturned there.

Police said there were no injuries from either incident, although the driver had to be checked by medics at the scene. That person is expected to be OK.

The westbound lanes of Pruden Blvd. are closed at this time and are expected to reopen within a couple of hours. Detours were set out in that area.