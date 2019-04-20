SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are investigating a commercial armed robbery early Saturday morning.

The incident was called in around 1:01 a.m. at the 7-Eleven in the 6400 block of Hampton Roads Parkway.

A man entered the 7-Eleven with a gun, and demanded money.

He left the store with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police said he was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the drawstring pulled tight to cover his face, jeans, and sneakers.

No one was injured.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at www.p3tips.com, or call 888-LOCK-U-UP.

