Suffolk Police investigating 'undetermined death' after finding woman's body

Police haven't identified the woman yet. Officials said they found the body near the intersection of North Capitol Street and Railroad Avenue.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is trying to figure out how a woman died after officers found her body Sunday morning.

A release from the city said someone called emergency communications just after 6 a.m. to report the body.

Officers found a woman at the intersection of North Capitol Street and Railroad Avenue. That's in the West Jericho area of the city.

Police haven't identified who she was. They said the case was being looked into as an "undetermined death."