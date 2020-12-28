Suffolk police investigating vehicle stolen outside 7-Eleven

The victim reported going inside the store while he left his vehicle running and unlocked. The vehicle was later found by Virginia State Police in Chesapeake.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police are investigating a stolen vehicle incident outside a 7-Eleven Sunday night.

The incident occurred at the 7-Eleven store located in the 6400 block of Hampton Roads Parkway. Emergency Communications was notified at 10:31 p.m.

The victim reported going inside the store while he left his vehicle running and unlocked. Another vehicle pulled up and someone got out and drove off in the victim's car.

During the theft, the person fired a gun and a shot hit the store's front glass window.

No one was injured in the incident. The vehicle was later found by Virginia State Police in Chesapeake.

The incident remains under investigation.