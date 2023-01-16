Suffolk Police looking for armed robbery suspect

Someone robbed a store at gunpoint on North Main Street Sunday afternoon, said police.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the Happy Shopper, a store on North Main Street, around 3:30 p.m., according to the Suffolk Police Department.

A man wearing a blue medical mask entered the store and flashed a gun to the clerk while demanding money, said police.

The man got away with cash in a gray four-door sedan.

Police said the masked armed robber wore a black hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.