Suffolk Police looking for armed robbery suspect

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery Sunday afternoon.
It happened at the Happy Shopper, a store on North Main Street, around 3:30 p.m., according to the Suffolk Police Department.
A man wearing a blue medical mask entered the store and flashed a gun to the clerk while demanding money, said police.
The man got away with cash in a gray four-door sedan.
Police said the masked armed robber wore a black hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online.