Suffolk police looking for man wanted in connection with two separate shootings

Keishon Robinson, 25, is wanted on multiple felony charges in connection with two separate shootings on East Washington Street in July and August.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are looking for a suspect in connection with two separate shooting incidents in July and August.

Keishon Robinson, 25, is wanted on multiple felony charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

Multiple vehicles were hit by gunfire in the two incidents on July 25 and Aug. 28.

The first shooting happened in the 1000 block of East Washington Street around 1:30 p.m. on July 25.

The second shooting happened in the 300 block of East Washington Street around midnight on Aug. 28.

No one was injured in either incident.

Police said Robinson is driving a white Honda sedan, possibly a 2014 model with North Carolina tags.

If any citizens have seen Robinson or know his whereabouts, contact police immediately as he is believed to be armed and dangerous.