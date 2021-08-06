Suffolk police think missing man could be in Virginia Beach

If you see Damonte Prater, the Suffolk Police Department doesn't want you to approach him. They ask that you call Emergency Communications at 757-923-2350, opt. 8.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is asking for help to find Damonte Prater.

A release from the city said Prater went missing from his Suffolk home on Monday, Aug. 2.

He doesn't have his phone, and hasn't contacted any of his loved ones since then.

Officials said he mailed some of his things back to his home from Virginia Beach, and might still be in that city.

Police said he made "comments" that make officers worried for his safety.