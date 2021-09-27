Suffolk police seek help finding missing 18-year-old

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is asking for help in finding 18-year-old Elizabeth Amos.
According to the police department, Amos was last seen on September 24 around 6 p.m. She was leaving her house in the 300 block of Sherwood Drive.
Amos was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, black leggings, and black UGGs. She is 5'5" and weighs around 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Officials say Amos has a medical condition and requires medication.
If you see Amos, or have any idea where she might be, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at p3tips.com.