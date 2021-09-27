Suffolk police seek help finding missing 18-year-old

The Suffolk Police Department is asking the public for help in finding Elizabeth Amos.

According to the police department, Amos was last seen on September 24 around 6 p.m. She was leaving her house in the 300 block of Sherwood Drive.

Amos was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, black leggings, and black UGGs. She is 5'5" and weighs around 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Amos has a medical condition and requires medication.