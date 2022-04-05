Suffolk police: One dead, one injured in shooting on E. Washington Street

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department was on the scene of a deadly shooting that killed one man and left another man injured.
A news release said that they got the call that shots had been fired on the 2200 block of E. Washington Street. It happened around 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday.
That's at the Hoffler Apartments.
When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot and killed. His name hasn't been released at this time.
Another man had also been shot and took himself to Sentara Obici Hospital. He's expected to be okay.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that can help solve this case, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, option 5, or submit an anonymous online tip here.