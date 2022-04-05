Suffolk police: One dead, one injured in shooting on E. Washington Street

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot and killed. His name hasn't been released at this time.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department was on the scene of a deadly shooting that killed one man and left another man injured.

A news release said that they got the call that shots had been fired on the 2200 block of E. Washington Street. It happened around 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday.

That's at the Hoffler Apartments.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot and killed. His name hasn't been released at this time.

Another man had also been shot and took himself to Sentara Obici Hospital. He's expected to be okay.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that can help solve this case, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, option 5, or submit an anonymous online tip here.

#BREAKING A man is dead and another is in the hospital following an overnight shooting in Suffolk.



This is at the Hoffler Apartments on E. Washington St.



Crime scene tape ropes off a grassy area in between two apartment buildings.#13Daybreakers @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/Nrmm9zX7js — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) May 4, 2022

Several officers are still on scene more than 5 hours after the shooting.



Criminal Investigations has a unit stationed in the parking lot.



Many neighbors standing by went back inside.#13Daybreakers @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/A0E5EJkIMM — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) May 4, 2022