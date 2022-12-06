One person dead after ATV crash in Suffolk, police say

Lummis Road was closed between Copeland Road and Porterfield Drive while investigations occurred.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department was on the scene of an ATV crash that left a person dead on Saturday night.

According to a news release, the crash happened on the 300 block of Lummis Road. When police arrived, they found a person who had died.

Their name hasn't been released at this time.

