One person dead after ATV crash in Suffolk, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department was on the scene of an ATV crash that left a person dead on Saturday night.
According to a news release, the crash happened on the 300 block of Lummis Road. When police arrived, they found a person who had died.
Their name hasn't been released at this time.
Lummis Road was closed between Copeland Road and Porterfield Drive while investigations occurred.
If you have any information about this event that can help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCk-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.