Suffolk police say woman new to area missing, endangered

Officers said Linda Ward, 73, last was seen talking to a man on a street corner in Downtown Suffolk.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police said Wednesday that woman who was new to Suffolk was missing and endangered.

Linda Yvonne Ward, 73, last was seen talking to a man at the corner of Central Avenue and Holladay Street in the downtown area around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6.

Officers said they considered Ward endangered because of her age and because she wasn't familiar with her surroundings.

Ward is approximately 5/'6" tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has a slim build, long gray hair, and blue eyes. The last time someone saw her, she was wearing black stretch pants, white Puma shoes, and a white fleece jacket.

Police released a photo of Ward, but noted that the picture was several years old.